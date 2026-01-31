BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for UFC 325 Card

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for a fun UFC 325 card Saturday night to receive one of two state dependent offers on BetMGM. Create a new account to get started, and redeem bonus bets for the main event between Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes.



The majority of new users will secure a $1,500 first bet after signing up. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Set up a new account in select states and place a $10 bet. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV). It does not get much better than checking out the UFC slate on BetMGM, who has a bunch of fun specials for all the big fights Saturday night, including the main event. Volkanovski is favored at -150 odds to win straight up, but there are a ton of ways to get in in the action, which we will detail below.

Redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet, or use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV).

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Bonus Monday

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $10 to win $150 bonus with a winning wager offer.

All other users in a legally operating state will instead receive the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to receive bonus bets back if your first wager settles as a loss, up to that amount. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings.

After signing up, BetMGM will use the location services of your device to automatically upload the correct offer into your account. So, do not worry about needing to know which is the right offer based on your state, as it will be done for you.

How to Redeem This BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to register your account, claim your preferred bonus, and place your first wager on any game of your choosing.

Register for a New Account: Click through to the BetMGM registration page. Account creation involves providing and verifying standard personal information. Enter the Correct Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, use bonus code TOP1500. This code works for both the $1,500 First Bet Offer and the Bet $10, Get $150 promotion, depending on your state. Make Your First Deposit: To activate a welcome bonus, a $10 qualifying initial deposit will be required. A sportsbook typically offers a variety of secure deposit methods, which may include online banking, credit/debit cards, and PayPal. Place Your Initial Wager: With your account funded, you are now ready to place your first cash wager on any market for UFC 325t.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Specials via BetMGM

The main markets have Volkanovski at -150 on the moneyline and Lopes at +125, with the over/under rounds set at 4.5. If you think the fight goes all the way, that is priced at +100 to go the distance, and -140 on the “no” side.

That said, if you are looking to get creative, check out the additional specials for the fight offered on BetMGM:

Gone in 60 Seconds: Volkanovski to Win in 60 Seconds or Less: +4500 Lopes to Win in 60 Seconds or Less: +3500 Any Fighter to Win in 60 Seconds or Less: +2000

How Will the Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ: +125 Submission: +375 Decision: +100

Fight Winner: Finish Only Alexander Volknovski: +115 Diego Lopes: -170



21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.