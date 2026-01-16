BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Bills-Broncos, NFL Playoffs

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos prepare for their Week 2 clash, new customers can capitalize on the action with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This code unlocks a choice of premier welcome offers depending on your state. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will get “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer (if your initial bet wins) or a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer.







For bettors in all other legal states, the $1,500 First Bet Offer is available, which means you can place your first wager—perhaps on the Broncos moneyline or the Bills to cover the spread—and if it loses, BetMGM will refund your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos

New players can choose an offer that best suits their betting strategy for this intriguing Bills vs Broncos matchup. Whether you’re intrigued by the Bills’ perfect 3-0 record as an underdog this season or believe in the Broncos’ dominant 13-1 record at home when favored, BetMGM has a bonus to enhance your first wager. Here is a clear breakdown of the available offers and the codes needed to claim them.

How the Offer Works

Depending on your location, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks one of two powerful welcome promotions. For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you have the option to get a 15x return with a “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” deal, which rewards you if your initial wager wins. For instance, you could place a $10 bet on the Broncos moneyline (-115) to continue their strong home record; if they win, you’d receive your winnings plus $150 in bonus bets.

Alternatively, players elsewhere can opt for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This acts as a safety net, allowing you to make a more substantial first wager, like betting on the Bills (+1) to continue their perfect 3-0 against-the-spread run as underdogs this season. If that bet doesn’t hit, BetMGM refunds your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

For bettors located in other legal BetMGM states, the premier $1,500 First Bet Offer is the available promotion. This offer provides significant insurance on your first wager for the Bills vs Broncos game. You could use this opportunity to bet on a notable trend, like the Over (46.0), which has hit in each of Denver’s last four games when favored by fewer than 7 points. If your first bet wins, you collect your cash profit as usual. But if it loses, your account is credited with bonus bets equal to your initial stake, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a second chance to win big.

Use BetMGM NFL Bonus Code on Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills (1-0) are set to visit the Denver Broncos for a conference matchup at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This Week 2 game is scheduled for Saturday, January 17, 2026, with kickoff at 2:30 PM MST. Fans can tune in to the national broadcast on CBS. As this is an outdoor game, weather could be a factor, though a forecast is not yet available.

Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos Odds & Analysis

The betting lines for this contest are tight, reflecting a potentially close game. The Denver Broncos are slight favorites at home.

This matchup presents some fascinating and conflicting betting trends. The Buffalo Bills have been exceptional when playing as the underdog, boasting a perfect 3-0 record both straight up and against the spread in that role this season. Furthermore, they are 5-1 (.833) against the spread as an underdog over their last six games. Their road performance has also been stellar, winning their last four games on the road and covering the spread in all four of those matchups against teams with winning records.

On the other side, the Denver Broncos have historically been dominant at home when favored, winning 13 of their last 14 such games (.929). However, covering the spread has been a different story, as they are just 1-5 (.167) against the spread as a favorite over their last six contests. The Broncos do perform well at home against strong opponents, with a 6-1 (.857) record against the spread at home versus teams with a winning record over their last seven games.

For those looking at the total, set at 46.0 points, a key trend favors the over. The over has hit in each of the last four Denver Broncos games when they were favored by fewer than 7 points.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting started with BetMGM and claiming your bonus for the Bills vs Broncos game is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer:

Register a New Account: Click through to the BetMGM site to begin the registration process. You will be asked to provide and verify standard personal information to create your new account. Enter the Bonus Code: During sign-up, you will have a field to enter a bonus code. Use code TOP1500 regardless of your state to access the available offers for your location. Make an Initial Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure banking methods.

Once your deposit is confirmed, you are all set to place your first wager. You can then decide if you want to bet on the Bills to extend their impressive 4-0 road winning streak or back the Broncos, who have covered the spread in six of their last seven home games against teams with a winning record.