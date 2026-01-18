BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Bears-Rams Divisional Round

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to place your favorite wager on the Rams vs. Bears. Sign up here in most states to activate this welcome offer and bet up to $1,500. Register here to use code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV to win a $150 bonus instead.









Activate a $1,500 first bet with the BetMGM bonus code. Be more aggressive than usual since a bonus refund will be awarded after a loss. Choose any market or create a parlay.

The final divisional round game begins at 6:30 pm ET in Chicago, and it’s expected to be a cold night at Soldier Field. The Rams are still 3.5-point favorites on the road, with a total at 49 points.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the Rams-Bears on Sunday

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NFL Odds Boost Token, NFL Second Chance TD, College Football No-Sweat Token, Legendary Experiences Sweepstakes, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through a variety of props to find the best market for a substantial opening bet. Then, take advantage of the Pro Football Playoffs Odds Boost Token to increase winnings on an additional wager.

If you want to bet on the first touchdown, be sure to use the “Second Chance” offer. You’ll get cash back if your player happens to score the second touchdown of the game. Puka Nacua has the best odds to be the first player in the end zone at +550. He is followed by Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

The winner of this matchup will move on to face the Seahawks in the NFC Championship next weekend. The Seahawks are currently favored to win the Super Bowl after a dominant victory over the 49ers. Opt-in to the Legendary Experiences sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to the Big Game Watch Party.

Steps for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

Create an account and place your largest bet on the Rams vs. Bears within a few minutes.

Register here to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Fill in the basic account information needed to confirm your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place a bet up to $1,500.

A loss of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets as a refund. Each bet will be 20% of your loss, so it can be split up for several different games throughout the week.

Start with just a $10 bet if you are using code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI or WV. A winning bet will release a $150 bonus.

No-Sweat Token for the CFP Title Game

BetMGM has added a no-sweat token for the College Football Playoff National Championship. Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite over Miami on Monday night. The game is being held on Miami’s home field, but nobody has been able to take down Fernando Mendoza and Indiana.

Sign up through the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code. Activate a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

