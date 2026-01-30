BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus on Any NBA, CBB Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Go all in on a loaded NBA betting slate tonight by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet for the majority of players to use on any game this week. If that first bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Those located in in select states will instead have the opportunity to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) with a winning wager. Bet $10 on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, Super Bowl or any other available market. Pick a winner on this first bet to secure the $150 bonus.







As for the NBA games Friday, there are a total of nine to dive into, including some fun matchups between the Clippers-Nuggets, Pistons-Warriors and Cavaliers-Suns. BetMGM even has an NBA no sweat token that you can opt-into for the games tonight.

Redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and grab a $1,500 first bet. Apply bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Bonus

Create a new account and BetMGM will automatically upload the correct offer in your account using the location services of your device.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $10 to win $150 bonus with a winning wager offer. Place your first wager on the app on something you are confident in for the opportunity to land this $150 bonus, with any sport and market being valid as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

All other users in a legally operating state will instead receive the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to receive bonus bets back if your first wager settles as a loss, up to that amount. Winning wagers will be paid out via cash winnings.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM should only take a few minutes. During registration, make sure you enter the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 when prompted. You’ll also need to turn on location services so the sportsbook can verify which offer will get applied to your account.

You must also provide these personal and financial details:

Full name

Age

Residential address

Preferred payment method like your debit card or ApplePay

Initial cash deposit to fund your qualifying wager

Any bonus bets you receive must be used within seven (7) days. You can spread them across multiple wagers, but once that window closes, any unused bonus bets will expire.

NBA Friday Night Matchups via BetMGM

There is a ton to get into with the NBA slate tonight, with nine total games on the schedule. As mentioned earlier, you can redeem a no sweat token to receive bonus bets back on NBA wager you place tonight.

Below, we will detail the latest odds for each and every NBA game tonight (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5) vs. Washington Wizards, 7:10 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic (-1.5), 7:40 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics (-11.5), 7:40 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans (-2.5), 7:40 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks (-7.5), 7:40 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) vs. Phoenix Suns, 9:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5) vs. Denver Nuggets, 9:10 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz (-2.5), 9:40 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors (-1.5), 10:10 p.m. ET