Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for Ole Miss-Miami, NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NFL Playoffs are back this weekend, and the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will get you ready for matchups like the Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers with a bet $5, get $200 bonus guaranteed here .







That’s right, your initial bet result doesn’t matter one bit. This gives you incredible firepower to explore different betting markets across the league’s opening week. And here’s the kicker: if you’re in Pennsylvania, you’ll also snag 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, while New Jersey users get 10 Golden Chips on top of everything else.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Your $200 Head Start

Here’s why I’m telling you to jump on this bet365 offer right now. New customers can place a qualifying cash wager, with details of specific bonus bet offers varying and not available in provided sources. That’s essentially a 40-to-1 return on your first investment, which is a great way to open up and welcome the NFL Playoffs.

The College Football Playoff which continues tonight with Ole Miss vs. Miami and continue Friday with Indiana and Oregon.

Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers Odds & Analysis

The visiting Los Angeles Rams come in as heavy favorites, and frankly, the numbers back up that confidence. That -10.5 point spread and steep -602 moneyline tell the story, but here’s what really caught my attention: the Rams are an absolute machine when favored, posting an impressive 16-3 record in their last 19 games in that role. Even more telling? Their road performance as favorites is borderline ridiculous—9-2 straight up and a matching 9-2 (.818) mark against the spread in their last 11 such contests.

The Carolina Panthers face an uphill battle as +450 home underdogs. Now, their overall record as an underdog of a touchdown or more is pretty brutal at 4-14 over their last 18 games. But here’s where it gets interesting: they’ve been money at home when getting points. The Panthers have covered the spread in a bonkers 10 of their last 12 games at Bank of America Stadium when playing as underdogs.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Activate

Getting your hands on this welcome bonus is refreshingly simple. Here’s exactly what you need to do to claim your $200 in bonus bets before the NFL Playoffs or College Football Playoff