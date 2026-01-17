Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $200 Bonus for NFL Divisional Round Playoff Games

The next round of the NFL playoffs is here, and you can dive into all four of these games with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim your best welcome offer this weekend here .







A $5 bet after signing up with bet365 bonus code will instantly result in a $200 bonus. The outcome of this initial wager does not matter, so this tends to be the most popular of the two options. That said, new customers also have the option to unlock a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead. Place a large wager on any NBA or NFL playoff game and collect a bonus refund if that first bet loses.

There are a number of NBA games on the schedule Saturday, but the bulk of the attention is going to be on the NFL playoffs returning today, of course, for the divisional round on Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $200 bonus or use a $1,000 first-bet safety net, and start placing your wagers on these games from there.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Playoffs Bonus

Exclusive Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Starter Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net Daily Promos NBA 30% SGP Profit Boost, NFL Super Boost, 50% NFL SGP Profit Boost, Early Payout Specials, Prop Protect, etc. Eligibility New Players 21+ in Eligible States Latest Update January 17, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

All new users have the option between two fantastic welcome offers when signing up for a new account on bet365. Claim a risk $5 to win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets (most popular), or decide to swing big with a $1,000 first bet safety net (high-risk, high-reward).

No matter what offer you choose, you will also be eligible for all of the in-app promotions and daily offers thanks to bet365. There are a ton of offers for the NFL currently, with the NFL playoffs starting on Saturday.

One important promotion to highlight is the super boost for the Bills vs. Broncos game. Right now, bet365 is offering all users to wager on one total passing yard in this game, which you can bet for even money, +100 odds. That’s right, you can get +100 odds on one passing yard to be recorded in the Bills-Broncos game on Saturday.

This is a great way, along with the welcome offer, to immediately be able to redeem bonus bets to use on the rest of the NFL playoffs. You can also use bet365 to receive a 50% same-game parlay profit boost that can be used on every single NFL playoff game this weekend for the Divisional Round.

How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Choose a welcome offer by taking these easy steps to create an account:

Head to the sportsbook and use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your email, date of birth, residential address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet to release a $200 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, while a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund. Choose your offer, and start claiming bonus bets on bet365.