Aston Villa loses Tielemans for 10 weeks because of injury and signs Douglas Luiz on loan

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Premier League title contender Aston Villa will be without Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans for eight to 10 weeks, manager Unai Emery said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Tielemans was injured in the 2-0 victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday. The win moved third-place Villa within four points of leader Arsenal.

Wednesday’s announcement came amid other midfield injury worries for Emery, with Boubacar Kamara expected to miss the remainder of the season and captain John McGinn also currently unavailable.

In light of those absences, Villa signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. He played for Villa from 2019-24, making 204 appearances.

On Thursday, Villa hosts Salzburg in its final group match in the Europa League. The English club and Lyon are the only two teams to have directly secured a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare.

