Bangladesh stays firm in its stand not to play T20 World Cup matches in India

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The Bangladesh Cricket Board has remained firm in its stance to not play its T20 World Cup matches in India following a video conference with the International Cricket Council officials on Tuesday.

“The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns,” the BCB said in a media release. “The board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India.”

The BCB said its position remains unchanged despite the ICC highlighting the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the board to reconsider its stance.

“Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions. The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter.”

The T20 World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from Feb. 7-Mar. 8. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three T20 World Cup group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Bangladesh requested that the ICC shift its World Cup venue from India after the Board of Control for Cricket in India instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for this year’s tournament.

The BCCI didn’t give any specific reason for the removal of the star leftarm paceman, but it is believed it was done because of the recent political tensions between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh banned broadcasts of the IPL with its ministry of information saying that the decision was taken “in public interest” as the BCCI’s move “caused distress among the people of Bangladesh.”

