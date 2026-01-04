Avdija, Trail Blazers to host George and the Jazz

Utah Jazz (12-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (16-20, ninth in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Utah Jazz (12-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (16-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference action Monday.

The Trail Blazers are 13-13 in conference games. Portland is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Jazz are 0-6 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 44.5 rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 9.5.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.5% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 136-134 on Oct. 30. Jrue Holiday scored 27 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avdija is averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Donovan Clingan is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 24.6 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Jazz: 3-6, averaging 123.4 points, 41.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.9 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (achilles), Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Jazz: Ace Bailey: day to day (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.