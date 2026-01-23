Australian Open Results

Saturday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD111,500,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open…

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD111,500,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Madison Keys (9), United States, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (12), France, def. Albano Olivetti and Theo Arribage, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (16), China, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

