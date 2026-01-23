Australian Open Results

Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD111,500,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Third Round
Jessica Pegula (6), United States, def. Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
Madison Keys (9), United States, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czechia, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (12), France, def. Albano Olivetti and Theo Arribage, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Hanyu Guo (16), China, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
