DraftKings Kentucky Derby Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Epic Sports Saturday

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

There is nothing better than the first Saturday in May, especially when it coincides with one of the greatest weekends on the sports calendar. Today marks the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby, and I’m gearing up for an incredible day of action. Between three separate NBA quarterfinal Game 7s—kicking off tonight with the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics—plus the continuation of the NHL and MLB playoffs, our screens are going to be absolutely packed. You won’t need a code to access a $100 bonus that can be played across the action.







But right now, we are focusing our handicapping on Churchill Downs. By using the latest DraftKings Kentucky Derby promo code, we can unlock a fantastic welcome offer that includes a $100 bonus to boost our bankroll, plus an entry into the massive $1 Million King of the Track promotion. Whether you’re backing the morning line favorite or hunting down a longshot, I’m here to show you exactly how we can maximize our payouts today. While some states won’t offer racing markets, a combination of DraftKings Racing and DK Horse are available in many, providing an opportunity to wager on today’s race.

DraftKings Kentucky Derby Promo Code Overview

Before we start talking about exotic bets like exactas and trifectas, let’s get our foundational wagers locked in. In many states, you can use the DK Horse and Racing app to place your bets directly from your phone.

The beauty of this setup is that you don’t need to type in a manual code to claim the offer. Once you set up your new account and meet the initial deposit and betting requirements, you are set up for a very nice pay day.

The Mechanics: Your $100 Bonus & $1 Million King of the Track

Let’s talk strategy. As savvy bettors, we are always looking for the highest possible value, and DraftKings is delivering exactly that for us today. New customers can grab a $100 bonus, giving us a fantastic cushion as we navigate this busy weekend of hoops, pucks, and baseball.

But the real gem I’m focusing my action on is the $1 Million King of the Track promotion. Handicapping the Derby is tough, but knowing we have a real chance at a share of a million bucks makes this a no-brainer. Here is exactly how we are going to attack it:

Track: Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Race: Race 12 (The 152nd Kentucky Derby)

Race 12 (The 152nd Kentucky Derby) Date: Saturday, May 2, 2026

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Minimum Wager: $5+

You must Opt-In to this promotion first. Once you’re opted in, simply place a single horse “Win” wager of at least $5 on Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 2. If your chosen horse crosses the finish line first, you don’t just win your standard track payout—you also get a share of a guaranteed $1 Million prize pool!

Keep in mind, this applies only to your first eligible wager after opting in, and it’s limited to one entry per customer. Your share of the prize pool will be paid via a “Click to Claim” prompt and will be available within 48 to 72 hours after the race goes official. It is an incredible way to turn a simple $5 win bet into a potentially massive payout.

How We Activate This DraftKings Kentucky Derby Promo Code

Unlocking this offer is a straightforward process. I’m placing these bets right alongside you, so follow these exact steps to ensure you don’t miss out on the action: