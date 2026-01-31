Atletico Madrid striker Sorloth taken to hospital after clash of heads

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth was taken to a hospital after he knocked heads with a…

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth was taken to a hospital after he knocked heads with a Levante player in a La Liga game on Saturday, the club said.

Sorloth, a Norway player, collided with Levante defender Matías Moreno while disputing a ball in the 27th minute of the scoreless draw. Both were substituted immediately.

Atletico said Sorloth endured head trauma and was taken to a hospital in Valencia for medical tests.

Levante did not immediately report on Moreno’s status.

The 30-year-old Sorloth has 10 goals across all competitions for Atletico this season. It is in third place in La Liga and will face Club Brugge in a Champions League playoff next month.

He also helped Norway qualify for the World Cup in North America.

