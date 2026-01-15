Athletes Unlimited announces star-studded roster for 5th season of women’s basketball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Athletes Unlimited announced a final roster Thursday featuring 20 returning players and 20 newcomers for its…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Athletes Unlimited announced a final roster Thursday featuring 20 returning players and 20 newcomers for its fifth season of women’s basketball starting Feb. 4 in Nashville.

The roster includes Tina Charles, the WNBA’s career leader in rebounds and field goals, who played overseas the past decade during the league’s offseason.

WNBA veterans like Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark, three-time Olympian Kia Nurse, Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers, Kiah Stokes, Brianna Turner, Isabelle Harrison and Bria Hartley also are on tap for this season.

Lexie Brown, chair of the AU Pro Basketball Player executive committee, also will have her father, former Celtics star Dee Brown, on hand. His title is player enhancement specialist. He will be working with Danielle Viglione helping coaches Zak Buncik, Edniesha Curry, Chaz Franklin and Kia Vaughn.

Other players competing include Aneesha Morrow, Nalyssa Smith, Jacy Sheldon, Te-Hina Paopao, Zia Cooke, Deja Kelly, Kaitlyn Chen, Jaylyn Sherrod and Aaliyah Nye.

Megan Perry, vice president of basketball for Athletes Unlimited, said this roster features players who want to test themselves against the best. AU’s format features 5-on-5 basketball.

“The depth across all 40 spots is exceptional, and it’s going to make this one of the most challenging and compelling seasons we’ve had,” Perry said.

The 2026 season will be played for a second straight year at Municipal Auditorium in Nashville from Feb. 4 to March 1.

