Boisvert scores first NHL goal as the Blackhawks beat the Kraken 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Sacha Boisvert scored his first NHL goal with 5:42 to play to give Chicago a two-goal lead…

SEATTLE (AP) — Sacha Boisvert scored his first NHL goal with 5:42 to play to give Chicago a two-goal lead and Tyler Bertuzzi scored his team-leading 32nd goal as the Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Saturday night.

Teuvo Teravainen and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a five-game losing streak and have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves for the Blackhawks and Connor Bedard had two assists, lifting his team-leading total to 41 and pushing his career point total to 199.

Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken, who are still in the hunt for the playoffs with 75 points, six points out of the West’s second wild-card spot. Seattle, which has lost four straight and is just 5-12-2 since the Olympic break, has seven games left.

With the Blackhawks up 2-1, Boisvert streaked down the slot on an odd-man rush and took a pass from Kevin Korchinski before shooting a one-timer past Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, who had 27 saves.

Teravainen put the Blackhawks on the board with a power-play goal at 9:15 of the second period, taking Bedard’s pass and poking a shot inside the left post that trickled in off Grubauer’s skate.

Bertuzzi made it 2-0 with 22.2 seconds left in the second, tucking the rebound of a shot by Andre Burakovsky. Mikheyev scored into an empty net with 1:12 remaining.

Schwartz’s 11th of the year cut Chicago’s lead to 2-1 with 9:12 remaining. Kakko’s goal with 5:42 left made it 3-2.

Up next

Kraken: Visit Winnipeg on Monday night.

Blackhawks: Visit San Jose on Monday night in their final road game of the season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.