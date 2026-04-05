PWHL game in New York sets US pro women’s hockey attendance record

NEW YORK (AP) — The PWHL has another professional women’s hockey attendance record in the U.S., with the game between…

NEW YORK (AP) — The PWHL has another professional women’s hockey attendance record in the U.S., with the game between the New York Sirens and Seattle Torrent at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night drawing a crowd of 18,006.

The previous high water mark was 17,335 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Feb. 27, fresh off captain Hilary Knight and the U.S. women winning gold at the Olympics in Milan. A crowd of 17,228 saw a game in Washington on Jan. 28 prior to the Olympics.

Playing their first game at the Garden, the Sirens won 2-1 in a shootout. Canadian Sarah Fillier scored the tying goal late in regulation and was named the first star of the game.

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