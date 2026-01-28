Alina Muller, Aerin Frankel help Fleet beat Sirens 4-3 in shootout

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alina Muller scored the winning goal in the eighth round of the shootout, Aerin Frankel had…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Alina Muller scored the winning goal in the eighth round of the shootout, Aerin Frankel had 30 saves and the Boston Fleet beat the New York Sirens 4-3 on Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center in the final game for both teams before the PWHL’s Olympic break.

Abby Newhook, Liz Schepers and Jamie Lee Rattray also scored goals for the Fleet.

Boston (8-2-2-2) leads the league with 30 points this season.

Kristyna Kaltounkova scored two goals for the Sirens and Kristin O’Neill added another. Kaltounkova leads the PWHL with 11 goals this season, one more than Minnesota’s Kendall Coyne Schofield, and is just the third rookie in league history to score double-digit goals. Minnesota’s Grace Zumwinkle scored 11 goals in the inaugural season and Sarah Fillier had 13 for the Sirens in 2024-25.

New York (7-0-2-7) has lost three in a row and four (three in overtime) of its last five. Kayle Osborne stopped 32 shots for the Sirens.

Kaltounkova drew penalties that gave New York power plays for the final 1:57 of regulation and that last 1:10 of overtime. The Fleet went into the game killing a league-high 96.9% of its penalties.

The Fleet beat New York 2-0 on Dec. 17.

Boston played in its second consecutive shootout, the Fleet’s third in the last four games and fourth this season.

New York: The Sirens host Montreal on Feb. 26.

Boston: The Fleet visits Ottawa on Feb. 28.

