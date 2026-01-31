AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan signs new deal to 2031

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan secured the long-term future of Mike Maignan after the goalkeeper signed a new deal to…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan secured the long-term future of Mike Maignan after the goalkeeper signed a new deal to 2031 on Saturday.

Maignan had an immediate impact after joining Milan from Lille in 2021 to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, who left to Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international helped Milan win Serie A in his first season and was named Serie A goalkeeper of the season.

“(He) quickly established himself as one of the team’s key figures, standing out for his leadership, reliability and selfless attitude,” Milan said in a statement.

“His constant growth saw him become club captain and a central presence within the squad, as well as a mainstay for the French national team.”

The 30-year-old Maignan has made 188 appearances for Milan.

