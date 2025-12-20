Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Dec. 20 EAST Boston University 103, Maine-Fort Kent 32 Mississippi State 85, La Salle 37 Rutgers 54, Lafayette 45…

Saturday, Dec. 20

EAST

Boston University 103, Maine-Fort Kent 32

Mississippi State 85, La Salle 37

Rutgers 54, Lafayette 45

Saint Joseph’s 100, Le Moyne 40

Towson 75, Lehigh 67

Vermont 69, Drexel 59

SOUTH

Charleston 114, Puerto Rico-Mayaguez 40

Florida Atlantic 60, Florida International 57

Louisville 89, Tennessee 65

Stetson 71, Stonehill 65

Virginia 88, Winthrop 53

MIDWEST

Ball State 78, Eastern Michigan 74

FAR WEST

Hawai’i 67, Liberty 58

___

