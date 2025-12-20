Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Dec. 20
EAST
Boston University 103, Maine-Fort Kent 32
Mississippi State 85, La Salle 37
Rutgers 54, Lafayette 45
Saint Joseph’s 100, Le Moyne 40
Towson 75, Lehigh 67
Vermont 69, Drexel 59
SOUTH
Charleston 114, Puerto Rico-Mayaguez 40
Florida Atlantic 60, Florida International 57
Louisville 89, Tennessee 65
Stetson 71, Stonehill 65
Virginia 88, Winthrop 53
MIDWEST
Ball State 78, Eastern Michigan 74
FAR WEST
Hawai’i 67, Liberty 58
___
