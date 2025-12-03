Wilfried Nancy leaves Columbus Crew to take charge of Scottish giant Celtic

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Wilfried Nancy left his role as coach of Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer to take…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Wilfried Nancy left his role as coach of Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer to take charge of Scottish giant Celtic on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Frenchman coached Crew for three years, leading the team to the MLS Cup and the Leagues Cup and being named coach of the year in MLS in 2024.

Celtic is defending its title in the Scottish Premiership and, after a slow start to the season, is in second place — two points behind Hearts.

The team has won the last four top-flight titles and is on 55 overall, the same as fierce Glasgow rival Rangers.

Nancy described Celtic as “one of the world’s proper football clubs” because of its “real atmosphere and heart and soul, real high standards and real demands, which I am ready for.”

“I know the history, I know the values of Celtic and I know what is expected of me on this journey,” he said. “I know what Celtic means to so many people and my No. 1 aim will be simple — to give our fans a strong, exciting, attacking, winning football team they can be so proud of.”

Nancy will begin his tenure on Thursday.

Since the departure of Brendan Rodgers on Oct. 27, Martin O’Neill has been in temporary charge of the team.

Celtic principal shareholder Dermot Desmond said O’Neill had done a “wonderful job” to “bring us through these last few weeks positively.”

“I will always hold Martin in such high regard for what he has done for Celtic and for what he is as a man — a man of such professionalism and integrity and someone who undoubtedly will always have the best interests of Celtic in his heart.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.