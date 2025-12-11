Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Augusta 57, Robertson County 22 Bracken Co. 49, Paris (KY) 46 Campbell County (KY) 55, Newport Central…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 57, Robertson County 22

Bracken Co. 49, Paris (KY) 46

Campbell County (KY) 55, Newport Central Catholic 39

Central Hardin 62, Thomas Nelson 36

Franklin Co. 54, Bourbon Co. 39

Henry Clay 60, Sayre (KY) 56

Knox Central 60, Floyd Central 40

Lloyd Memorial 43, Scott (KY) 41

Lou. Holy Cross 70, Shelby Co. 49

Mason Co. 71, Lewis Co. 37

North Bullitt 73, Washington Co. 43

North Laurel 72, Leslie Co. 39

Notre Dame 43, Holy Cross (Covington) 41

Owen County 53, North Oldham 46

Pikeville 71, Prestonsburg 39

Ryle 62, Lou. Mercy 54

Western Hills 75, Nicholas Co. 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

