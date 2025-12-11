Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta 57, Robertson County 22
Bracken Co. 49, Paris (KY) 46
Campbell County (KY) 55, Newport Central Catholic 39
Central Hardin 62, Thomas Nelson 36
Franklin Co. 54, Bourbon Co. 39
Henry Clay 60, Sayre (KY) 56
Knox Central 60, Floyd Central 40
Lloyd Memorial 43, Scott (KY) 41
Lou. Holy Cross 70, Shelby Co. 49
Mason Co. 71, Lewis Co. 37
North Bullitt 73, Washington Co. 43
North Laurel 72, Leslie Co. 39
Notre Dame 43, Holy Cross (Covington) 41
Owen County 53, North Oldham 46
Pikeville 71, Prestonsburg 39
Ryle 62, Lou. Mercy 54
Western Hills 75, Nicholas Co. 72
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
