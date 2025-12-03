Wallstedt earns 4th shutout of the season as Wild beat Oilers 1-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season in just 10…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves to record his fourth shutout of the season in just 10 games as the Minnesota Wild carried their torrid pace from last month into December, emerging with a 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Jonas Brodin scored the lone goal for the Wild, who have achieved at least a point in 12 straight games. The Wild went 11-1-2 in November.

The Oilers have lost five of their last seven. Stuart Skinner recorded 23 stops for the Oilers.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov had his goal-scoring streak snapped at five straight games and his points streak ended at seven games, during which he had notched seven goals and two assists.

It was a bad night for Edmonton streaks as well, as forward Leon Draisaitl had his points streak halted at eight games, with five goals and eight assists during that span.

Minnesota got the game’s only goal with seven minutes remaining in the opening period as Skinner whiffed with his glove hand on a point blast from Brodin off the draw, his third of the season.

Wallstedt, who was drafted 20th overall in the 2021 NHL draft after Edmonton traded the selection to the Wild and dropped two spots, was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for November on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Swede was incredible last month with a 6-0-0 record, a league-best 1.14 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and three shutouts in six games. Wallstedt entered the game boasting a 7-0-2 record with a league-leading .938 save percentage and 1.93 goals-against average.

Up next

Both teams play Thursday night. The Wild visit the Calgary Flames, and the Oilers host the Seattle Kraken.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.