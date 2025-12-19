Victor Wembanyama leads Spurs to a 126-98 win against Hawks with 26-point performance

ATLANTA (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points, Devin Vassell added 18, and the San Antonio Spurs spoiled the first…

ATLANTA (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points, Devin Vassell added 18, and the San Antonio Spurs spoiled the first of a five-game home stretch for Atlanta with a 126-98 win over the Hawks.

The win was the Spurs’ 20th of the season — a feat the team did not reach until Jan. 23 last season.

In his fourth game since returning from a calf injury that kept him sidelined for 12 games, Wembanyama added 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. It was the center’s first double-double since San Antonio’s Nov. 14 loss to Golden State.

Vassell was 4 of 9 beyond the three-point arc.

The Spurs led for 47:27 of 48 minutes and were up 68-44 by halftime. San Antonio extended its lead to 102-72 by the end of the third quarter, and all of the starters were done for the night midway through the fourth.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 23 points in his return to the starting lineup. He was 7 of 9 from the foul line and 7 of 18 from the field.

Jalen Johnson, coming off a career-high 43-point performance against Charlotte, scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds. He led the Hawks with 13 points in the first quarter and solidified his 18th double-double of the season in the third quarter.

The Hawks rested Trae Young as they ease the All-Star guard back into game action after he missed 22 games with a sprained MCL. Young was held to eight points and contributed 10 assists in his first game since late October, a 133-126 loss to Charlotte on Thursday night.

Atlanta was also without Kristaps Porzingis, who will be sidelined for at least another week with an illness requiring further evaluation.

Up next

Hawks: Host the Bulls on Sunday night.

Spurs: At Washington on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.