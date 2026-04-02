MASTERS ’26: Facts and figures on the 90th playing at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Facts and figures for the Masters, which starts April 9 (all times EDT): Tournament: The 90th…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Facts and figures for the Masters, which starts April 9 (all times EDT):

Tournament: The 90th Masters Tournament.

Dates: April 9-12.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,565 yards.

Par: 36-36—72.

Purse: To be determined ($21 million in 2024).

Field: 92 players (six amateurs), with one spot open for Texas Open winner.

Cut: Top 50 and ties.

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last year: McIlroy won the Masters on his 17th try to become the sixth player with the career Grand Slam. He lost a two-shot lead on the front nine, a four-shot lead on the back nine and made bogey from the 18th fairway. His 1-over 73 put him in a playoff with Justin Rose, which McIlroy won with a gap wedge to 3 feet for birdie on the first extra hole.

The odds (BetMGM Sportsbook): Scottie Scheffler (+500), Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau (+1000), Jon Rahm (+1200), Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele (+1400).

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods is missing the Masters for the second straight year. He is stepping away after his March 27 arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a car crash.

Tough ticket: Thirty tour players from the 2025 Masters did not make it back this year.

Cold weather friends: The field includes eight players from Nordic countries, the most ever for the Masters.

Key statistic: Five of the last six champions had won at least twice in the months leading up to the Masters.

Noteworthy: Adam Scott is the Masters champion in 2013 who took three weeks off before the Masters. McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are both coming off three-week breaks.

Quoteworthy: “The thing is, I know I get to go back to the Masters Tournament for the rest of my life, and that’s quite a freeing feeling.” — McIlroy.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-3 p.m. (Prime Video), 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Paramount+), 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Interactive: https://www.masters.com/en_US/index.html. Live video channels from the 4th, 5th and 6th holes, Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group. Estimated times — Hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the weekend; Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend; Nos. 15 and 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the weekend; and featured group from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend; Inside Amen Corner on Prime video from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports’ weekend coverage.

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