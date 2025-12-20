Veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva joins Porto until end of the season

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva has joined Portuguese league leader Porto until the end of the…

He announced the move on Porto’s X account on Saturday, just days after his contract at Brazilian club Fluminense was terminated six months early.

“I’m super motivated,” he said in a video with subtitles. “I hope I can help in the best way possible.”

Porto said in a statement that he has joined until the end of the season, with an option for another season, and that there was no transfer fee involved.

The 41-year-old Thiago Silva helped Fluminense reach the semifinals of the Club World Cup in July.

He has 113 caps for Brazil and was in the squad at the last four World Cups. He is reportedly hoping for a recall in time for next summer’s tournament.

Thiago Silva briefly played for Porto in the 2004-05 season but only in the second tier.

He went on to have his first spell at Fluminense before building a reputation as one of the best defenders in European soccer with AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. He won the Champions League with the London-based club in 2021.

