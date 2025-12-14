Live Radio
Home » Sports » Use BetMGM Bonus Code…

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 NFL Week 15 Bonus Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services
It does not get much better than the NFL Week 15 Sunday slate of games with a ton of big matchups, and you can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. Signing up with this bonus code will allow you to receive one of two welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in.



Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia can sign up and place a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other locations, including Missouri, can sign up with bonus code TOP1500 and claim a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund in bonus bets.
Use these bonus bets to dive into a fantastic slate of games including Bills-Patriots, Ravens-Bengals, Chargers-Chiefs, Packers-Broncos, Rams-Lions and more.
Activate this BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to redeem $150 in bonus bets for NFL Sunday.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 for $150 Chiefs-Texans Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500
New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet
In-App Promos for the NFL NFL First TD Second Chance, NFL Odds Boost, College Football Odds Boost, etc.
Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States
Bonus Last Verified On December 14, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

Start with a $10 bet to win $150 in bonuses in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or place a $1,500 first bet. There is a minimum $10 deposit required and bonus bets expire in seven days.

Use this opportunity to redeem bonus bets before one of the best NFL Sunday slates of the year, regardless of the state you are located in. Once you are signed up, check out the additional NFL promotions offered on BetMGM, highlighted by the first touchdown second chance promo, detailed below.

BetMGM’s First TD Second Chance for NFL Week 15

One of the most fun promotions across the board of all operators is one that is unique to BetMGM, which is the first touchdown second chance.

Place a first touchdown wager on any NFL game Sunday, and receive bonus bets back if your selected player scores the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one.

Here are some of the most likely players to score first, according to the BetMGM odds:

  • Derrick Henry (+450)
  • Josh Jacobs (+475)
  • Jahmyr Gibbs
  • Rashee Rice (+550)
  • James Cook (+600)
  • TreVeyon Henderson (+600)

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150

Set up a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

  • Use the links and bonus codes that correspond with your state.
    • Use bonus code TOP150 to sign up in MI, NJ, PA and WV.
    • Input bonus code TOP1500 to register in other states.
  • Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.
  • Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Sports | XL Media

Tags:

BetMGM
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up