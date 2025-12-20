Use Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Football, NFL Week 16 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to score bonus bets for the College Football Playoff and NFL Week 16. Register here to activate this welcome offer and place your opening wager.









Wager $5 on any game with the bet365 bonus code to redeem a $150 bonus. This is the most popular choice since the outcome of the small bet doesn’t matter. There is an option to use a $1,000 safety net instead. Make a hefty bet and get a bonus refund if it loses.

We have another three College Football Playoff matchups on Saturday. Get in your opening bet on No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Ole Miss or No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Oregon. Ole Miss and Oregon are large favorites over the “Group of 5” teams, while Texas A&M is just a three-point favorite.

Click here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NFL Week 16

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts, Over/Under Free-to-Play Game, Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s a rare Saturday with NFL games. Action begins at 5 pm with the Eagles vs. Commanders. Philadelphia is a seven-point favorite on the road as they look to clinch the NFC East.

Then, it’s a battle for the NFC North lead in Chicago. The Bears are 1.5-point favorites at home against the Packers. Get in your pre-game bets and follow along with live odds on the app.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

New customers can take these easy steps on Saturday to choose a welcome offer:

Click here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your full name, email address, birthdate, etc. to verify your identity. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card, PayPal or online banking. Place a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

The result of your initial wager doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus. On the other hand, a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund. You’ll be able to place a bet of the same amount on a different game this weekend.

Same-Game Parlay Boosts

There are same-game parlay boosts for all NFL games. These are just a few of the options available for the two matchups on Saturday:

Saquon Barkley, Jacory-Croskey-Merritt and A.J. Brown each score a TD (+1200)

Jalen Hurts records 225+ pass yards, 2+ pass TDs and 40+ rush yards (+800)

Packers win, Josh Jacobs has 100+ rush yards and scores a TD (+1400)

Caleb Williams records 200+ pass yards, 2+ pass TDs and 20+ rush yards (+500)

D’Andre Swift, Josh Jacobs and D.J. Morre to each score a TD (+1000)

Follow the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Redeem a $150 bonus or use a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.