Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 NFL, NBA Christmas Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply the Underdog promo code WTOP to gain a fantasy bonus on Christmas Day. Sign up here to enter your first contest.









Play $5 with the Underdog promo code to redeem a $75 bonus. The outcome doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed. Use it to predict passing, rushing and receiving states during Week 17.

There are three NFL games on Christmas. Make picks on the Cowboys vs. Commanders, Lions vs. Vikings and Broncos vs. Chiefs. And in the NBA, you’ll find markets for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks, Spurs vs. Thunder, Mavericks vs. Warriors, Rockets vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets.

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and gain a $75 fantasy bonus.

NFL and NBA Picks for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two ways to enter contests. A standard entry will result in the largest payout, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry instead and still receive some winnings if one leg loses. It even protected two legs when making an entry of 6+ picks.

Get in your pre-game picks for the NFL games. There are markets for passing yards, passing touchdowns, receiving yards, receptions, kicking points, rushing yards and much more. Then, you’ll find live options for these markets during the action.

The Cowboys vs. Commanders and Lions vs. Vikings will be on Netflix. The last matchup in Kansas City between the Broncos and Chiefs will be on Prime Video. Try making picks on CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams, Jared Goff, Bo Nix, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Courtland Sutton and other players.

Underdog Promo Code: How to Claim $75 Bonus

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in bonus bets for NFL and NBA picks:

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full legal name, date of birth, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as PayPal or a debit card. Enter a $5 contest.

Win or lose your first entry, a $75 bonus will be added to your account. And check for new promotions, like profit boost, to increase your potential winnings. There are tips on the app that explain the special features and boosters.

Draft NBA Teams to Win Prizes

Underdog releases new Drafts every day for the NBA and other sports. Select a team of players and compete against other customers for a chance to win prize pools.

Go to the rankings to see which players are expected to score the most points on Christmas. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be top options. It also has a news feed, so you can learn about injuries and roster updates.

Register through the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter a $5 contest to receive a $75 bonus.