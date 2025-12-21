Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 NFL Bonus for Week 16 Sunday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Bonus
Below, we will provide a quick breakdown of this welcome offer on Underdog, so you are able to sign up and starting playing on the NFL slate today.
|Underdog Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Underdog User Offer
|Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries
|Terms and Conditions
|New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE.
The best part of this Underdog promo code is the simplicity of the offer. All you need to do is simply sign up with a new account, place a $5 entry, and the $75 bonus is yours. Another part of this promotion is that the total of $75 comes over in 10 different bonuses, allowing you to spread the out how you use your bonus entries.
How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP
Claiming your $75 bonus ahead of tonight’s NBA action is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to get started and unlock your bonus entries:
- Register Your Account: Create a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code XX to lock in the welcome offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $5. Underdog offers several secure and convenient payment methods to choose from.
- Place Your First Entry: Build your first entry with a stake of at least $5. Once you submit this qualifying entry, the $75 in bonus entries will be instantly credited to your account.
When making your first entry, you can choose between two main formats:
- Standard Entry: This type requires two or more picks. It offers the largest potential payout, but all of your selections must be correct to win.
- Flex Entry: This option requires three or more picks and provides a safety net. You can still receive a payout even if one of your picks is incorrect.
This promotion is exclusively for new users who are of legal age and located in a state where Underdog operates.