Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 NFL Bonus for Week 16 Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users are able to dive into a loaded NFL Sunday slate, and redeem bonuses while doing so with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Use this opportunity to place entries on games such as Jaguars-Broncos, Buccaneers-Panthers, Chargers-Cowboys, Steelers-Lions, Patriots-Ravens and more to receive this welcome offer.







Create a new account and place an entry for $5, which will be good enough to redeem $75 in bonuses. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so this bonus will be secured, guaranteed.

Playing on Underdog allows you to either back or fade NFL players such as Josh Allen, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and more, selecting them to go either higher than or lower than the selected prop. This is a great way to get in on the action for all DFS users who are excited for the NFL games today.

Sign up and redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to claim a $75 bonus, and then dive into the additional promotions and types of entries from there.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for NFL Bonus Below, we will provide a quick breakdown of this welcome offer on Underdog, so you are able to sign up and starting playing on the NFL slate today. Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. The best part of this Underdog promo code is the simplicity of the offer. All you need to do is simply sign up with a new account, place a $5 entry, and the $75 bonus is yours. Another part of this promotion is that the total of $75 comes over in 10 different bonuses, allowing you to spread the out how you use your bonus entries.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP Claiming your $75 bonus ahead of tonight’s NBA action is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to get started and unlock your bonus entries: Register Your Account: Create a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During the registration process, be sure to enter promo code XX to lock in the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $5. Underdog offers several secure and convenient payment methods to choose from. Place Your First Entry: Build your first entry with a stake of at least $5. Once you submit this qualifying entry, the $75 in bonus entries will be instantly credited to your account. When making your first entry, you can choose between two main formats: Standard Entry: This type requires two or more picks. It offers the largest potential payout, but all of your selections must be correct to win.

This type requires two or more picks. It offers the largest potential payout, but all of your selections must be correct to win. Flex Entry: This option requires three or more picks and provides a safety net. You can still receive a payout even if one of your picks is incorrect. This promotion is exclusively for new users who are of legal age and located in a state where Underdog operates.

Gimme Picks & Additional Promos on Underdog

Once you are signed up, it is time to check out the slate and see all that is offered. Right off the bat, Underdog is providing a “gimme pick”, which is essentially a free square on Josh Allen to record 1+ passing + rushing yard in the Bills game today. Safe to say that is likely to happen!

Along with the standard entries mentioned above, you can check out additional ways to get in on the action via Underdog promotions such as ladders, streaks and rescues.