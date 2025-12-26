Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $75 Bonus for NBA, Bowl Games, NFL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Grab a bonus for NBA picks this weekend by signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Register here to activate this welcome offer and enter your first contest.









Create a $5 entry after using the Underdog promo code. No matter the outcome, new users will receive a $75 bonus.

There are two ways to enter Higher/Lower contests. Make a standard entry with 2+ picks for a shot at the largest payout, but keep in mind that all legs must hit. The other option is to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still get a payout of a leg or two is incorrect. Below, we look at some of the popular markets for NBA games on Friday.

Click here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP and get a $75 bonus for NBA picks.

NBA Higher/Lower Markets for the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $75 Bonus In-App Promotions Profit Boosts, Gimme Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These are some of the pre-game markets for the NBA games on Friday. Some of the key matchups include the Celtics vs. Pacers, Suns vs. Pelicans, Pistons vs. Jazz and Clippers vs. Trail Blazers:

Jaylen Brown: 29.5 points

Tyrese Maxey: 39.5 points + rebounds + assists

Joel Embiid: 23.5 points

Devin Booker: 1.5 three pointers

Zion Williamson: 4.5 rebounds

Cade Cunningham: 27.5 points

Trae Young: 9.5 assists

LaMelo Ball: 5.5 1Q points

Kon Knueppel: 18.5 points

Kawhi Leonard: 34.5 points + rebounds

You’ll also find in-game markets during the action. Follow along with games and quickly make picks as the totals change.

There are also two boosts you can use on Friday. Apply a 50% profit boost to an NBA entry of 3-8 picks and another 50% profit boost for any sport. Check the promotions tab each day for new options.

Underdog Promo Code Unlocks $75 Bonus

New customers can take these easy steps to grab a bonus for NBA picks:

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your name, date of birth and other relevant info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like online banking or PayPal. Enter a $5 contest to score a guaranteed $75 bonus.

Draft NBA and NFL Players to Compete for Prizes

There are new drafts every day for the NBA, NFL and more. Select a team of players and compete against other customers for a chance to win a share of large prize pools. The “Fast Break Friday” draft has a $5 entry fee and $70,000 in prizes.

Check the rankings to see which players are projected to score the most points. For example, Derrick Henry, Omarion Hampton, Nico Collins, Josh Jacobs and Justin Herbert are top options for the two NFL games on Saturday. It has a news feed that will be great to learn about which NFL players are sitting out during the last two weeks.

Follow the links above to use the Underdog promo code WTOP and collect a $75 bonus after entering a $5 contest.