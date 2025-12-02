TV presenter Laura Woods collapses live on air during coverage of England soccer match

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — British television presenter Laura Woods collapsed live on air Tuesday during pre-game coverage of the women’s…

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — British television presenter Laura Woods collapsed live on air Tuesday during pre-game coverage of the women’s international match between England and Ghana.

Footage showed Woods stumble forward at the side of the field at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium when she was caught by co-presenters Ian Wright and Anita Asante.

She later posted on Instagram that the incident was “a bit weird” and that she was embarrassed it had happened on TV.

“Sorry to worry everyone, I’m OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it’s probably a virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration,” she posted.

British broadcaster ITV swiftly cut to a commercial break before replacing Woods with stand-in presenter Katie Shanahan.

“As you have probably noticed we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill,” Shanahan said. “But she’s in very good hands so I’m stepping in at late notice.”

Shanahan later added: “We want to reassure you all she is doing OK.”

Woods’ fiancee Adam Collard also wrote on X: “Laura is all OK and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages.”

