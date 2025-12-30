Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Akr. Ellet 56, Wadsworth 52 Akr. Hoban 66, Louisville 52 Amherst Steele 71, LaGrange Keystone 67 Apple…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 56, Wadsworth 52

Akr. Hoban 66, Louisville 52

Amherst Steele 71, LaGrange Keystone 67

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, West Salem Northwestern 29

Archbold 65, Pettisville 56

Avon 59, N. Ridgeville 46

Barnesville 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 41

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Carey 40

Batavia 69, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 53

Bay (OH) 54, Lorain Clearview 50

Beaver Local 56, Beloit W. Branch 55

Bellbrook 51, Troy 47

Belmont Union Local 58, John Marshall, W.Va. 56

Brookville 53, Franklin 49

Burton Berkshire 78, Kinsman Badger 37

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 38

Caldwell 47, Beverly Ft. Frye 32

Campbell Memorial 68, Atwater Waterloo 40

Can. McKinley 83, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Canfield 69, Poland Seminary 60

Centerville 73, Miamisburg 40

Chillicothe 45, Circleville Logan Elm 37

Chillicothe Huntington 61, McArthur Vinton County 50, OT

Cin. Anderson 61, Batavia Clermont NE 28

Cin. La Salle 68, Cin. Turpin 47

Cin. Moeller 67, Bradley Central, Tenn. 46

Cin. Summit 76, Chichester, Pa. 37

Coldwater 72, Ansonia 37

Cols. Grandview Hts. 64, Rockford Parkway 34

Cols. Upper Arlington 66, De La Salle, Ill. 46

Copley 64, Wooster 51

Cortland Lakeview 46, Columbiana 40

Creston Norwayne 51, Doylestown Chippewa 36

Dalton 66, Rittman 43

Day. Carroll 59, New Lebanon Dixie 50

Day. Christian 71, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59

Defiance 57, Findlay 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Hayes 38

Delphos Jefferson 52, Continental 42

Delphos St John’s 94, Tol. Maumee Valley 49

Edgerton 62, Edon 57

Fairport Harbor Harding 90, Ashtabula St John 66

Fayetteville-Perry 64, Georgetown 55

Galloway Westland 87, Cle. John Marshall 51

Garfield Hts. 72, Massillon Jackson 63

Genoa 68, Tiffin Columbian 51

Germantown Valley View 84, Day. Chaminade Julienne 81

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 70, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62

Granville Christian 46, Groveport Madison Christian 35

Green 53, Akr. Firestone 42

Greenfield McClain 50, Frankfort Adena 48

Greenville 51, Eaton 48

Grove City 73, Dublin Scioto 52

Hamilton Badin 60, Northshore, La. 54

Hannibal River 45, Rayland Buckeye 36

Hicksville 60, Antwerp 52

Hilliard Davidson 56, Worthington Kilbourne 55

Hillsboro 52, Lynchburg-Clay 49

Ironton Rock Hill 58, Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 52

Jackson 69, Albany Alexander 32

Jackson Center 36, Ft. Loramie 34

Kenton 50, McComb 41

Kirtland 74, Beachwood 42

Knoxville Fulton, Tenn. 73, Cin. Hughes 65

Lancaster 64, Bloom-Carroll 42

Latham Western 66, Franklin Furnace Green 58

Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Niles McKinley 38

Leesburg Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38

Lewistown Indian Lake 56, Bellefontaine 51

Liberty Center 68, Tol. Scott 30

Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Cent. Cath. 55

London 67, Jamestown Greeneview 58

Lore City Buckeye Trail 87, E. Can. 59

Loveland 56, East Forsyth, Ga. 52

Lucasville Valley 46, Portsmouth 45

Madison 56, Chesterland W. Geauga 50

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Celina 35

Martins Ferry 72, Shadyside 60

Massillon Perry 53, Dover 41

Massillon Tuslaw 57, Mogadore Field 43

Massillon Washington 66, Fitch 60

McDonald 47, Mineral Ridge 44

Medina Christian Academy 58, Bradenton Christian, Fla. 52

Middlefield Cardinal 62, Akr. Springfield 61

Minster 57, Harrod Allen E. 46

Monroe 55, Carlisle 32

Montpelier 67, Pioneer N. Central 47

Morgan 86, Grafton Midview 73

Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, McDermott Scioto NW 67, 3OT

Mt Gilead 64, Crestline 59

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 77, Bucyrus Wynford 27

N. Royalton 75, Rocky Bayou Christian, Fla. 62

New Boston Glenwood 59, RULH 57

New Carlisle Tecumseh 50, Piqua 33

New Matamoras Frontier 57, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 40

New Middletown Spring. 76, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 24

New Paris National Trail 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39

New Philadelphia 59, Zanesville 46

Newcomerstown 72, Strasburg 61

Newton Falls 71, Warren Champion 35

Newton Local 64, Houston 40

Old Fort 48, Upper Sandusky 41

Oregon Clay 76, Hunting Valley University 60

Ottawa-Glandorf 74, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40

Peebles 61, Blanchester 18

Piketon 47, Ironton St. Joseph 42

Portsmouth Clay 55, Bidwell River Valley 51

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Manchester 42

Powell Olentangy Liberty 75, DCA, Tenn. 43

Ravenna 61, Mantua Crestwood 53

Ravenna SE 70, Youngs. Liberty 40

Rockhurst, Mo. 41, St. Xavier (OH) 40

Rocky River Lutheran W. 72, Akr. Buchtel 37

Russia 63, Bradford 34

S. Webster 61, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 36

Sandusky Perkins 65, Fremont Ross 50

Shelby 66, Sparta Highland 63

Sidney Lehman 80, Mechanicsburg 54

Smithville 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46

Solon 74, Peninsula Woodridge 70

Spencerville 79, Lima Perry 42

Springboro 52, Section, Ala. 37

St. Edward (OH) 76, Warrensville Hts. 68

St. Henry (OH) 53, St Marys 33

Stow-Munroe Falls 48, Cuyahoga Falls 46

Sugarcreek Garaway 53, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45

Sullivan Black River 73, Independence 57

Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Dresden Tri-Valley 49

Sylvania Northview 57, Bedford, Mich. 45

Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Maumee 39

Tol. Start 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53

Tol. Woodward 59, Elmore Woodmore 45

Toledo St John’s Jesuit 63, Canisius, N.Y. 44

Tontogany Otsego 83, Sherwood Fairview 71, 2OT

Twinsburg 53, Countryside, Fla. 48

Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Minerva 53

Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 17

Urbana 55, Spring. Shawnee 38

Utica 75, Howard E. Knox 49

Vermilion 65, N. Olmsted 51

Versailles 62, Casstown Miami E. 27

W. Unity Hilltop 50, Gorham Fayette 46

Washington C.H. 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55

Wheelersburg 54, Ironton 46

Williamsburg 78, Cin. Gamble Montessori 40

Wooster Triway 75, Navarre Fairless 40

Youngs. Chaney High School 65, Youngs. Boardman 49

Youngs. Mooney 73, E. Liverpool 49

Youngs. Ursuline 66, Can. Glenoak 53

Zanesville W. Muskingum 74, Baltimore Liberty Union 37

Richmond Tournament=

Consolation=

Medina Buckeye 61, Beech Grove, Ind. 56

Ninth Place=

KIPP Indy, Ind. 65, Medina Buckeye 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

