Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Air Academy 61, Douglas County 33 Arvada West 65, Erie 57 Berthoud 81, Silver Creek 52 Brighton…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 61, Douglas County 33

Arvada West 65, Erie 57

Berthoud 81, Silver Creek 52

Brighton 56, Skyline High School 15

Cañon City 49, Rampart 40

Cedaredge 49, Aspen 6

D’Evelyn 62, St. Mary’s Academy 12

Denver Christian 54, Addenbrooke 23

Eaglecrest 63, Rocky Mountain 37

Eaton 60, Severance 47

Fairview 59, Prairie View 14

Farmington, N.M. 49, Durango 34

Frederick 67, Loveland 37

Gateway 52, Jefferson 33

Golden 46, Lakewood 27

Greeley West 45, Pomona 9

Heritage 50, Mountain View 19

Horizon 50, Skyview 9

John F. Kennedy 64, Stargate School 27

Lewis-Palmer 70, Elizabeth 33

Liberty (Joes) 54, Mesa Ridge 37

Lutheran 54, The Classical Academy 22

Lyons 28, Loveland Classical 17

Montbello 64, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 32

Northfield 73, Monarch 37

Overland 51, Vista PEAK 47

Peak to Peak 41, Centaurus 24

Peyton 40, Manitou Springs 23

Pine Creek 67, Fort Collins 49

Pueblo East 56, Cheyenne Mountain 34

Ralston Valley 62, Chaparral 44

Regis Jesuit 62, Doherty 29

Salida 52, Crested Butte 6

Sterling 53, Yuma 36

Thompson Valley 68, The Academy 4

Timnath 60, Kent Denver 59

Trinidad 37, Des Moines, N.M. 36

Vail Mountain School 37, Lake County 28

Westminster 38, Adams City 36

Windsor Charter 37, SkyView 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.