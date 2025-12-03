Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 61, Douglas County 33
Arvada West 65, Erie 57
Berthoud 81, Silver Creek 52
Brighton 56, Skyline High School 15
Cañon City 49, Rampart 40
Cedaredge 49, Aspen 6
D’Evelyn 62, St. Mary’s Academy 12
Denver Christian 54, Addenbrooke 23
Eaglecrest 63, Rocky Mountain 37
Eaton 60, Severance 47
Fairview 59, Prairie View 14
Farmington, N.M. 49, Durango 34
Frederick 67, Loveland 37
Gateway 52, Jefferson 33
Golden 46, Lakewood 27
Greeley West 45, Pomona 9
Heritage 50, Mountain View 19
Horizon 50, Skyview 9
John F. Kennedy 64, Stargate School 27
Lewis-Palmer 70, Elizabeth 33
Liberty (Joes) 54, Mesa Ridge 37
Lutheran 54, The Classical Academy 22
Lyons 28, Loveland Classical 17
Montbello 64, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 32
Northfield 73, Monarch 37
Overland 51, Vista PEAK 47
Peak to Peak 41, Centaurus 24
Peyton 40, Manitou Springs 23
Pine Creek 67, Fort Collins 49
Pueblo East 56, Cheyenne Mountain 34
Ralston Valley 62, Chaparral 44
Regis Jesuit 62, Doherty 29
Salida 52, Crested Butte 6
Sterling 53, Yuma 36
Thompson Valley 68, The Academy 4
Timnath 60, Kent Denver 59
Trinidad 37, Des Moines, N.M. 36
Vail Mountain School 37, Lake County 28
Westminster 38, Adams City 36
Windsor Charter 37, SkyView 26
