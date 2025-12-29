Toronto takes on Orlando after overtime win

Orlando Magic (18-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) Toronto; Monday, 7:30…

Orlando Magic (18-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Orlando Magic after the Raptors took down the Golden State Warriors 141-127 in overtime.

The Raptors are 16-10 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the league allowing just 112.9 points per game while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Magic have gone 12-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando ranks sixth in the league scoring 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 11.8.

The Raptors’ 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 11.8 per game the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.6% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is scoring 19.3 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 27.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 38 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 106.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (illness).

Magic: Franz Wagner: day to day (leg), Goga Bitadze: day to day (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.