Toronto faces Golden State on 5-game home slide

Golden State Warriors (16-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto looks to stop its five-game home losing streak with a victory over Golden State.

The Raptors are 8-7 in home games. Toronto ranks fifth in the NBA with 29.3 assists per game. Immanuel Quickley leads the Raptors averaging 6.4.

The Warriors are 6-11 on the road. Golden State ranks fourth in the NBA allowing only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Raptors score 113.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 112.4 the Warriors give up. The Warriors average 114.5 points per game, 2.0 more than the 112.5 the Raptors allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quickley is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Butler III is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Al Horford is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 3-7, averaging 104.3 points, 41.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back), RJ Barrett: out (knee), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (illness).

Warriors: LJ Cryer: day to day (back), Seth Curry: day to day (thigh).

