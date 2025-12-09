Thunder host Suns Wednesday for NBA Cup group stage game

Phoenix Suns (14-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-1, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma City;…

Phoenix Suns (14-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-1, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -15.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Thunder are 19-1 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 52.5 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 12.3.

The Suns have gone 13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunder average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Suns give up. The Suns average 9.0 more points per game (115.9) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (106.9).

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 123-119 on Nov. 29, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 37 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is shooting 42.7% and averaging 10.8 points for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 125.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Alex Caruso: day to day (quad), Isaiah Joe: day to day (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Luguentz Dort: day to day (adductor), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (elbow).

Suns: Isaiah Livers: day to day (hip), Devin Booker: out (groin), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

