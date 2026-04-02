Wembanyama leads San Antonio against Los Angeles after 41-point performance

San Antonio Spurs (58-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-37, eighth in the Western Conference) Inglewood,…

San Antonio Spurs (58-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (39-37, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits the Los Angeles Clippers after Victor Wembanyama scored 41 points in the Spurs’ 127-113 win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers have gone 22-24 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is the worst team in the Western Conference recording only 40.6 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 6.4.

The Spurs are 33-14 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is the Western Conference leader with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Wembanyama averaging 9.4.

The Clippers score 113.9 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 111.3 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.9% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on March 17 the Spurs won 119-115 led by 23 points from Stephon Castle, while Darius Garland scored 25 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 28.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Garland is averaging 20.8 points and 6.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Spurs: 10-0, averaging 124.3 points, 51.2 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Luke Kornet: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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