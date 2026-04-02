Brown leads Boston against Milwaukee after 43-point performance

Boston Celtics (51-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-46, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Friday, 8…

Boston Celtics (51-25, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-46, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Milwaukee Bucks after Jaylen Brown scored 43 points in the Celtics’ 147-129 win over the Miami Heat.

The Bucks are 20-27 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee is fourth in the league averaging 14.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.6% from downtown. AJ Green leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Celtics have gone 32-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 2.9.

The Bucks’ 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 15.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Bucks allow.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Celtics defeated the Bucks 108-81 in their last matchup on March 3. Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 25 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Ousmane Dieng is averaging 13.2 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Brown is scoring 28.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Pritchard is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 3-7, averaging 109.3 points, 39.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 48.2 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Gary Harris: day to day (personal), Kevin Porter Jr.: out for season (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (achilles), Myles Turner: day to day (ankle), Thanasis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Ryan Rollins: day to day (hip), Bobby Portis: day to day (wrist), Taurean Prince: day to day (neck), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hip).

Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.