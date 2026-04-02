New York hosts Chicago, aims for 50th win of season

Chicago Bulls (29-47, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (49-28, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Chicago Bulls (29-47, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (49-28, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will aim for its 50th win this season when the Knicks host the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks have gone 31-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 20-22 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls are 17-30 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago ranks ninth in the league with 45.1 rebounds per game led by Matas Buzelis averaging 5.8.

The Knicks are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Knicks allow.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 105-99 in the last matchup on Feb. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Buzelis is averaging 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 120.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: day to day (pelvis).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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