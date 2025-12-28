theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get New $100 Bonus for NFL Week 17

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to make the most of a loaded sports weekend with college football bowl games, NBA and NFL Week 17 games. Bet just $10 on any game this weekend and win $100 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles a win.





Today is all about the NBA and college football. We have nine games in the NBA after what was a very exciting Christmas Day slate last week week. We also have multiple bowl games to choose from as the CFP continues this week. A bet on any of these games will work to activate your reward.

This weekend’s NFL games will also work. With 5 games already final, Sunday brings action like Seahawks-Panthers, Eagles-Bills, 49ers-Bears and more. In what’s probably the matchup of the week, the defending champion Eagles (+1.5) travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen in the Bills in what could be a Super Bowl preview — both teams are among the top 5 in best odds to win Super Bowl 60 despite neither team a top conference seed.

You should look at a wide variety of betting markets for this weekend’s games. This will help you find an option that you are confident in and maximize your odds of winning the $100 in bonus bets from theScore Bet.

theScore Promo Code WTOP Wins $100 Weekend Betting Bonus

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos EPL Festive Fixtures, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Play of the Week, Overtime Protection, Tennis Retirement & More In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s go through some of the betting markets you might want to look at for this weekend. Whether it is a normal moneyline bet or something like a player prop bet, your bet will just have to settle as a win to give you the $100 in bonuses. Let’s take a look at some suggestions:

New Mexico +6.5 alternate spread (-240)

Pacers +20.5 alternate spread (-500)

Jaylen Brown 25+ points (-350)

CJ Stroud 175+ passing yards (-375)

Nico Collins 4+ receptions (-300)

Ravens +14 alternate spread (-450)

Jordan Love 175+ passing yards (-450)

Bet $10 on any of these markets and wait for it to settle. If your bet wins, you will be credited with the $100 in bonus bets.

theScore Bet Popular Betting Options

Let’s go through some of the trending parlay options for this weekend’s games. You can find these by going to a specific sport or game you are interested in:

Pittsburgh, Penn State, Army all win (+267)

BYU, Fresno State, North Texas all win (+232)

LaMelo Ball 8+ assists, Trae Young and Josh Giddey EACH 10+ assists (+681)

Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud EACH 200+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns (+546)

Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz EACH 4+ total receptions, Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston EACH 3+ total receptions (+454)

CJ Stroud 200+ passing yards, Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz EACH 50+ receiving yards, Texans moneyline (+581)

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: How To Sign Up

Click here or on any of the other links on this page to get set up with this offer. Then, enter the code WTOP alongside identifying information (Legal name, birth date, address, etc.) to create your new account.

From there, make a deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will cover you initial $10 bet on any game this weekend. If your bet settles as a win, you will have seven days to use your bonuses before they expire.