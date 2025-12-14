theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NFL Week 15

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a bonus for NFL Week 15 games with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Register here to place your opening wager on Saturday with this welcome offer.









Start with a $10 bet after applying theScore Bet promo code. If it wins, you’ll gain a $100 bonus. It has minimum odds set at -500, so pick any game and browse through the different markets to find the best option.

ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment. It still has daily odds boosts, meaning you’ll have access to boosts a handful of significant NFL Week 15 matchups, including Chiefs-Chargers, Eagles-Raiders, Bills-Patriots, Lions-Rams and more.

Sign up here to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win a $100 bonus.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code for the NBA Cup and NCAAB

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st by PENN Entertainment In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts for Select Markets, Profit Boost Packs, NFL Play of the Week, Rewards Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Here’s a look at the Sunday NFL Week 15:

Cleveland Browns @ Chicago Bears — 1:00 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals — 1:00 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans — 1:00 p.m.

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars — 1:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs — 1:00 p.m.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots — 1:00 p.m.

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants — 1:00 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Philadelphia Eagles — 1:00 p.m.

Sunday — Late Games

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos — 4:25 p.m.

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams — 4:25 p.m.

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints — 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts @ Seattle Seahawks — 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee Titans @ San Francisco 49ers — 4:25 p.m

How to Sign Up with theScore Bet Promo Code

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Click here to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Play of the Week: Enter to Win Share of $50K Bonus

Opt-in to the Play of the Week for the NFL. Place three live bets to be entered to win a share of $50,000 in bonus bets.

Many of the games on Sunday are important for the playoff standings. Bet on the Browns vs. Bears, Ravens vs. Bengals, Chargers vs. Chiefs, Bills vs. Patriots, Packers vs. Broncos, Lions vs. Rams, Panthers vs. Saints and Colts vs. Seahawks. Phillip Rivers is back making the start for Indy after retiring five years ago.

Register through the links above to use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Win a $10 bet on any game to claim a $100 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.