theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, Rams-Seahawks TNF

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets on the NBA slate tonight, or get a head start on Thursday Night Football. All new users who create a new account are able to claim a $100 bonus with a winning wager.





Start with a $10 bet (on anything -500 or longer) and, if that bet wins, you will secure the $100 bonus. The -500 odds minimum is the only restriction for that initial bet, so you can deep dive on the two NBA games or college basketball schedule tonight to find your favorite wager with a high chance of winning.

ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment, as of December 1st. All of the app features and specials are still the same, including exclusive boosts for the games tonight.

Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to claim $100 in bonus bets.

theScore Bet Promo Code for NBA, NFL Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st by PENN Entertainment In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts for Select Markets, Profit Boost Packs, NFL Play of the Week, Rewards Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Wining your first wager on theScore Bet app is the only hurdle you need to clear to receive this welcome offer. Create a new account, place a $10 wager, and the $100 bonus is yours if that initial bet wins.

It is a lighter slate of games tonight, with only two NBA games and still one night away from the Week 16 NFL slate, but that does not mean there is nothing to wager on, either. Between the two NBA games, the Cavaliers moneyline at -200 odds against the Bulls and the Timberwolves moneyline at -290 odds are both good options.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Daily NBA Specials Wednesday Night

The daily specials tab, which you can head to after going to the NBA page, is filled with a bunch of fun different types of wagers, all with high payouts. These are of the longshot variety, so it is important to unit size responsibly if you are going to play these, but they can be fun to check out and offer interesting things to look forward to.

The two NBA games on the schedule tonight are Cavaliers vs. Bulls and Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, both set for tip-off at 8 p.m. ET. Here are some of the daily specials for the games tonight:

240+ points in each game (+325)

Any game to go to overtime (+800)

Any three of Jarrett Allen, Nikola Vucevic, Santi Aldama & Rudy Gobert to record 10+ rebounds (+500)

Any three of Darius Garland, Ja Morant, Josh Giddey & Julius Randle to record 10+ assists (+3500)