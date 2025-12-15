theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, NFL Games This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Grab bonus bets for Monday Night Football tonight with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. All new users who create a new account are able to claim a $100 bonus with a winning wager on the app. Below, we detail everything fully, but you can get the offer here .





Start with a $10 bet and, if that bet wins, you will secure the $100 bonus. It has minimum odds set at -500, which still leaves plenty of opportunity across MNF tonight and the five game NBA slate to find a winning bet.

ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment, as of December 1st. All of the app features and specials are still the same, including exclusive boosts for the games tonight. The Dolphins take on the Steelers as the MNF matchup, with the Celtics-Pistons and Nuggets-Rockets highlighting the NBA slate.

Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to claim $100 in bonus bets.

theScore Bet Promo Code for NBA, NFL Bonus Tonight

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st by PENN Entertainment In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts for Select Markets, Profit Boost Packs, NFL Play of the Week, Rewards Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Wining your first wager on theScore Bet app is the only hurdle you need to clear to receive this welcome offer. Create a new account, place a $10 wager, and the $100 bonus is yours if that initial bet wins.

With the -500 odds minimum, some options for tonight are:

Steelers moneyline: -170 odds

De’Von Achane 60+ rushing yards: -350 odds

Heat moneyline (vs. Raptors): -215 odds

Nikola Jokic 25+ points: -225 odds

As long as you are able to win your first bet on the app, you will have the bonus to use on the rest of the slate tonight and over the holiday season.

NFL, NBA Parlay Lounge on theScore Bet

Once you have signed up and claimed the welcome offer, browse through the app to see everything offered. At any given time, there are going to be exclusive bet boosts, promotions and more.

One tab to highlight, though, is the parlay lounge tab. Here you can find parlays listed across all sports, including the NBA and NFL games today. There are even early looks for the College Football plays in there as well.

Here are some of the best options for the games tonight:

Jaylen Waddle, D.K. Metcalf & De’Von Achane 5+ Receptions Each (+638)

Jaylen Brown 30+ Points, Cade Cunningham 25+ Points & 10+ Assists (+467)

Nikola Jokic & Ivica Zubac 1st Basket Each (+3350)

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.