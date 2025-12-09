theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For NBA Cup Quarterfinals, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

With the NBA Cup bracket set and quarterfinal games set to take place tonight, theScore Bet promo code WTOP provides a perfect welcome offer for basketball fans. Sign up for a new account today to get a chance at $100 in bonus bets when you place a $10 bet on any game. Click here to register.





The Eastern Conference will kick of the quarterfinals for the NBA Cup. It starts with the Heat visiting the rival Magic. Then, the Knicks will travel to take on the Raptors in the second game. The Western Conference quarterfinals take place tomorrow with Suns-Thunder and Spurs-Lakers.

New users will also have plenty of exciting college basketball opportunities. The Jimmy V Classing delivers two banger matchups with Clemson-BYU and Florida-UConn tonight at Madison Square Garden. We also have Villanova-Michigan and Illinois-Ohio State tonight.

A $10 bet on any of these games will work to activate this offer. If your bet wins, you will get your $100 in bonus bets. This offer from theScore Bet is the same as when the app was named ESPN BET. At the start of December, the app rebranded to the current name, but users will still be able to take advantage of the same benefits.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Win $100 New User Bonus

When you get set up with your new account, you will have to pick out your initial $10 bet. Just make sure you pick out an option that you think is likely to settle as a win. Whether it is an NBA Cup game or one of the college basketball games, you will have tons of options. A few suggestions are provided here:

Magic +11.5 alternate spread (-500)

Heat-Magic over 225.5 alternate total (-275)

Knicks +7.5 alternate spread (-500)

Josh Hart 10+ points (-350)

Clemson-BYU under 154.5 total points (-160)

UConn +1.5 alternate spread (-210)

Place your $10 bet on any of these markets and wait for it to settle to see if you win the $100 in bonuses.

theScore Bet Trending Parlays

Let’s take a look at some of the trending pre-made parlays for tonight’s NBA Cup and college basketball games:

Tyler Herro, Desmond Bane, Norman Powell EACH 3+ threes made (+530)

Paolo Banchero and Karl-Anthony Towns EACH score the first basket in their games (+4450)

Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane EACH 20+ points, Magic moneyline (+293)

Knicks moneyline, Karl-Anthony Towns 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ made threes (+332)

BYU, Ohio State and UConn all win (+434)

Raptors, Florida and Sabres all win (+1722)

BYU moneyline, Michigan -17.5 spread, Illinois moneyline (+366)

Check in at the start of each day to view the trending parlays for that day’s biggest games.

Set Up New Account With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

