theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for 49ers-Colts Monday Night Football

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of theScore Bet promo code WTOP and start with a 10-1 odds boost. Set up a new account and grab a $100 odds boost on 49ers vs. Colts. Click here to start signing up.







Create an account and bet $10 on the NFL or any other sport this week. If that bet wins, players will receive $100 in total bonuses.

New users can go all in on Monday Night Football or any other game this week. This is an opportunity for players to start building a bankroll for Christmas week. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

Click here to activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP and use a $10 bet to get a $100 bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Secure $100 Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details Must Have Odds of -500 or Longer In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts, Profit Boost Packs, NFL Play of the Week, Stocking Stuffers, Rewards Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo will put the power in the hands of the players. Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on the NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, NHL or any other sport.

Remember, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a $100 bonus. With Christmas approaching, it’s the perfect time to grab this promo from theScore Bet. There are three NFL games and five NBA matchups coming up on Christmas Day.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account on theScore Bet is an easy way to lock in this odds boost. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here and input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

and input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Bet $10 on any game to get $100 in bonuses with a win. Players can use these bonuses to make picks on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Other Ways to Bet on Monday Night Football

The 49ers have already clinched a playoff spot, but they are still trying to win the NFC West. Meanwhile, the Colts are in a total free fall and will need a win to keep pace in the crowded AFC wild-card race. Take a quick look at the current odds on Monday Night Football (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

San Francisco 49ers: -5.5 (-110) // Over 46.5 (-105) // -250

-5.5 (-110) // Over 46.5 (-105) // -250 Indianapolis Colts: +5.5 (-110) // Under 46.5 (-115) // +210

There are a ton of bet boosts available for players on theScore Bet’s app. Take a look at two of the options for Monday Night Football:

Jonathan Taylor or Christian McCaffrey to record 125+ rushing yards (+175)

George Kittle and Tyler Warren to combine for 12+ receptions (+250)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.