theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NYE College Football, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Create your new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and dive into the best time to be a college football fan, as there are four CFB playoff games and a bunch of college football bowl games. Bet just $10 on any NCAAF game this week and win $100 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles a win.





Dive into the four college football playoff games on theScore Bet, starting on New Years Eve between Miami and Ohio State, with the remaining three games (Oregon-Texas Tech, Alabama-Indiana and Ole Miss-Georgia) on New Years Day. It does not get any better than this, and any winning wager is enough to claim a $100 bonus thanks to this welcome offer.

Create a new account and place a $10 wager, and redeem the $100 in bonus bets offer if that initial bet settle as a win. One caveat here is that the odds must be -500 or longer, but that still provides plenty of opportunities across these college football games to find a winner and redeem this welcome offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Score $100 NCAAF Bonus

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Play of the Week, Overtime Protection, Tennis Retirement & More In-App Bonuses For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Boosts, Parlay Club, Rewards, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Whether it is a normal moneyline bet or an alternate player prop bet, any market is valid for this welcome offer to redeem the $100 bonus, as long as the odds are -500 or longer.

One option for this initial wager is Ohio State moneyline, currently offered at -360 odds. Not only are they the heaviest favorite in all four games, but qualify as being longer odds than -500, and this is also the first game of the four so if they are able to avoid the upset you will have this $100 bonus to use on the remaining three games.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Win your first wager on the app to redeem the bonus, and then dive into the app from there to check out the exclusive discounts and promotions for the games.

NCAAF Parlay Lounge on theScore Bet

Enjoy some of the popular parlays played by users of the app when heading to the Parlay Lounge on theScore Bet app. Here are some of the best options for the college football playoffs:

CFP Chalkboard: Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana & Georgia Moneyline (+352)

Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana & Georgia Moneyline (+352) Frisky Dogs: Miami, Texas Tech, Alabama & Ole Miss Moneyline (+7130)

Miami, Texas Tech, Alabama & Ole Miss Moneyline (+7130) New Years Best: Oregon, Indiana & Georgia Moneyline (+254)