theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New players who activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP will be able to receive bonus bets for a loaded NFL Sunday slate of games today. Between games such as Steelers-Lions, Jaguars-Broncos, Patriots-Ravens (SNF) and Buccaneers-Panthers, there are plenty of important NFL games to use these bonus bets on.

Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will secure a $100 bonus. Take advantage of this offer from theScore Bet and start locking in bonuses for Week 16 of the NFL season.

ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment, as of December 1st. All of the app features and specials are still the same, including exclusive boosts for the games tonight.

Redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP and turn a $10 NFL bet into a $100 bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code for NFL, CFP Bonus Saturday

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st by PENN Entertainment In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts for Select Markets, Profit Boost Packs, NFL Play of the Week, Rewards Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a pretty simple welcome offer for new users to redeem. Create a new account, place a $10 wager, and the $100 bonus is yours if that initial bet wins. One important caveat is that the minimum odds for this initial wager must be -500 or longer in order to redeem the bonus.

So, for the NFL slate, you could bet on favorites such as the Bengals (-215), Saints (-280) and Lions (-320), as decently heavy favorites to win straight up today, but still qualifying in terms of odds.

NFL Exclusive Boosts & Weekly Specials on theScore Bet

The same level of promotions have carried over from the rebrand to theScore Bet from ESPN BET, which means you are still able to lock in exclusive boosts and weekly specials for the games.

Right now, all users are able to redeem the two boosts below:

Any of Josh Allen, Joe Burrow & Baker Mayfield to record 4+ passing touchdowns: boosted from +200 to +325

Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs to score 3+ touchdowns: boosted from +500 to +600

There are also boosts on this tab you can lock in for the Australian Open, Africa Cup of Nations, Premier League, Formula 1, college basketball and the NHL.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.