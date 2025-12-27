theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NFL, NBA, Bowl Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users who sign up and redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP will be able to receive bonus bets for huge Saturday in the sports world between the NFL, NBA and NCAAF bowl games taking place today. The day starts at 11 a.m. ET and goes all the way until a 9:30 p.m. ET NCAAF kick-off, and theScore Bet has you covered across the board.







Create a new account and place a $10 bet on the NFL, NBA, NCAAF or any other sport. Those who win this initial wager will secure a $100 bonus. This does mean that it requires a winning wager to redeem this welcome offer, with the odds minimum set at -500 or longer.

ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment, as of December 1st. All of the app features and specials are still the same, including exclusive boosts across all sports taking place today.

theScore Bet Promo Code for $100 NFL Bonus Saturday

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win Details ESPN BET Rebranded to theScore Bet on December 1st by PENN Entertainment In-App Bonuses Daily Odds Boosts, Profit Boost Packs, NFL Play of the Week, Rewards Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On December 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account and place a $10 winning wager to redeem this $100 welcome offer. One important caveat is, as mentioned previously, the minimum odds for this initial wager must be -500 or longer in order to redeem the bonus.

Between the NFL, NBA and college football bowl games, there are plenty of opportunities to find a wager you are confident in winning to redeem this bonus.

Signing Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Win your first wager on the app to redeem the bonus, and then dive into the app from there to check out the exclusive discounts and promotions for the games.

Exclusive Boosts & Daily Specials via theScore Bet

Even as the app has rebranded from ESPN Bet to theScore Bet, all of the features in-app have remained the same. So, this means that you can enjoy the same level of exclusive boosts and specials that were offered previously.

For example, there are a couple boosts available for the games today:

Nico Collins & Ladd McConkey to Combine for 10+ Receptions (+150)

Ravens & Packers to Each Make a Field Goal in Each Half (+400)

Jalen Brunson & Trae Young to Combine for 60+ Points (+300)

Georgia Tech & BYU to Each Score 6+ Points in the 1st Quarter (+190)

Dive into the slate using theScore Bet to take advantage of these specials and more, but first sign up and redeem the welcome offer to score a $100 bonus.