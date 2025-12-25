theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NFL Christmas Night

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users who sign up and redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP will be able to receive bonus bets for loaded Christmas slate of games between three NFL games and five NBA games. The day starts at noon and goes all the way until a 10 p.m ET tip-off in the NBA, and theScore Bet has you covered across the board. It all starts with a $100 sign-up bonus, however, which we will detail below.







Create a new account and place a $10 bet on the NFL, NBA or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will secure a $100 bonus. So, it takes a winning wager to redeem this welcome offer, with the odds minimum set at -500 or longer. That said, any market is valid as long as the odds requirement is met.

ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment, as of December 1st. All of the app features and specials are still the same, including exclusive boosts for the Christmas day games.

theScore Bet Promo Code for Christmas Day Bonus

So, check out any of the eight games tonight between the three NFL and five NBA games, and find a wager that you are confident in, within -500 odds or longer. This can be a main line, player prop, and any other market.

Here is what you have to look forward to on Christmas Day.

theScore Bet NFL, NBA Christmas Day Betting Preview

As mentioned earlier, there are eight total games to dive into on Christmas, including the three NFL games below:

Commanders vs. Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

While QB injuries have taken their toll on these games, we still have six division rivalries facing off each other, which always raises the stakes.

Then, we have an additional five NBA games to check out:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 12 p.m. ET

Spurs vs. Thunder, 2:30 p.m. ET

Mavericks vs. Warriors, 5 p.m. ET

Rockets vs. Lakers, 8 p.m. ET

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. ET

Unlike the NFL, pretty much all of these games are fun. Nine of the 10 teams are in the playoff picture, including the two teams that are the two favored teams to make the finals in the Thunder and Knicks, both facing off against conference rivals.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Win your first wager on the app to redeem the bonus, and then dive into the app from there to check out the exclusive discounts and promotions for the games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.