theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, CFB Bowl Games

New players who activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP will be able to receive bonus bets for a massive NBA betting day with 14 games, along with three college football bowl games. Between games such as Knicks-Timberwolves, Thunder-Spurs and Lakers-Suns, there are fun NBA options as well to dive into tonight.







Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will secure a $100 bonus. ESPN BET has been rebranded to theScore Bet by PENN Entertainment, as of December 1st. All of the app features and specials are still the same, including exclusive boosts for the games tonight and over the holidays.

Things might look different, but functionally everything is the same on theScore Bet as it was under ESPN BET, just under new leadership. So, dive into the NBA, NCAAF, NHL, CBB games and more tonight and over the course of the week by signing up and redeeming theScore Bet promo code WTOP.

theScore Bet Promo Code for NBA, CFB Bonus Today

This is a pretty simple welcome offer for new users to redeem. Create a new account, place a $10 wager, and the $100 bonus is yours if that initial bet wins. One important caveat is that the minimum odds for this initial wager must be -500 or longer in order to redeem the bonus.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New customers in eligible states, including Missouri, can take these easy steps to win bonus bets for a busy weekend in sports:

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic info to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Win your first wager on the app to redeem the bonus, and then dive into the app from there to check out the exclusive discounts and promotions for the games.

14-Game NBA Betting Preview Tuesday Night

As mentioned earlier, there are an astonishing 14 NBA games to dive into tonight. Here is the full list of games, with some better than others:

Nets vs. 76ers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Wizards vs. Hornets, 7:10 p.m. ET

Bulls vs. Hawks, 7:40 p.m. ET

Bucks vs. Pacers, 7:40 p.m. ET

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers, 7:40 p.m. ET

Raptors vs. Heat, 7:40 p.m. ET

Nuggets vs. Mavericks, 8:10 p.m ET

Knicks vs. Timberwolves, 8:10 p.m. ET

Thunder vs. Spurs, 8:40 p.m. ET

Lakers vs. Suns, 9:10 p.m. ET

Grizzlies vs. Jazz, 9:10 p.m ET

Magic vs. Blazers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Pistons vs. Kings, 10:10 p.m. ET

Rockets vs. Clippers, 11:10 p.m. ET

There are some fun matchups tonight, headlined by the Karl-Anthony Towns revenge game against the Timberwolves, along with an NBA Cup Semi-Final rematch between the Thunder and the Spurs as the two best games of the night.

