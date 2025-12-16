theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Cup Final

Register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and win your opening $10 bet to receive a $100 bonus.

Place your first wager on something you are confident in to redeem this bonus on theScore Bet. The important part of this promotion is that it requires a winning wager to claim the $100 bonus, with the only caveat being that the odds must be -500 or longer.

Any sport and market is valid, as long as it meets the minimum odds requirement. So, for the NBA Cup game tonight, a player prop might make more sense than a main line, as it is supposed to be a close game. One option could be Jalen Brunson to score 25+ points, currently offered at -475 odds at theScore Bet.

NBA Boosts & Parlay Lounge SGPs via theScore Bet

There are plenty of ways to get in on the action when looking to play the Knicks-Spurs game tonight on theScore Bet. You’ll have all the standard main line, alternate markets and player props to check out, but you can also redeem exclusive boosts and promotions for the game as well.

For example, you can get a boost on Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama each to record 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, boosted from +340 to +425.

There is also a 3-point parlay posted for the game tonight on the parlay lounge: Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama & Devin Vassell Each to Record 3+ Made 3s, offered at +797 odds.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Sign up on the newest sportsbook app to launch in the US by taking these steps. All new customers (yet to sign up on ESPN BET or theScore Bet) can claim this welcome bonus.

Head to the sportsbook and use theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Win your first $10 bet to gain a $100 bonus.

Once redeemed, dive into the sports betting slate today to use your bonus bets and more.